Liam Gallagher said the new M&S Stevenage store is "outrageously good" - Credit: Gavin Bond/M&S

The new Marks and Spencer store in Stevenage has caught the eye of rock icon Liam Gallagher.

The former Oasis frontman tweeted about the new Roaring Meg store, which features a fibreglass Percy Pig on its roof, ahead of his Knebworth gigs on Friday June 3 and Saturday, June 4.

Gallagher wrote: "Just been for a little mooch round Knebworth there are no words. Let's f****** have it.

"Oh and the new MnS in Stevenage is outrageously good."

Oasis at Knebworth in the 1990s - Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

His tweet has attracted more than 8,500 likes.

The former Oasis star rocked Knebworth Park 26 years ago at a record-breaking two nights with his brother Noel in 1996.

His new album, C'mon You Know, which was released on Friday, May 27, was named his "best solo album yet" by NME.

Supported by Kasabian, Paolo Nutini and Michael Kiwanuka, his Jubilee bank holiday weekend gigs will be the first huge post-pandemic headline concerts held at Knebworth.

The new M&S Stevenage store opened on Thursday, April 28.

"The store is an exciting investment in the future of M&S in Stevenage and I can’t wait for our customers to explore all the new features for themselves," said store manager Dior Hudson at the opening ceremony.