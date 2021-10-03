Letchworth law firm rebrands as it expands to support more businesses

Published: 12:00 PM October 3, 2021

A Letchworth law firm will now be operating under a new name following an expansion.

Railton Law, based in the Devonshire Business Centre in Works Road, will now trade as HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors, after the latter company acquired Railton Law in 2019 to expand its presence in the town.

Jane Marland, managing director and solicitor at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors says: “Our integration with Railton Law in 2019, allowed us to support more businesses in Letchworth Garden City and extend our range of personal legal services to Letchworth Garden City residents.

"The name change to HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors is just the final piece of the integration.

"We’re excited to have an established base in Letchworth Garden City and look forward to providing more legal services for the town.”

You may also want to watch:

For existing clients, the service they receive will be business as usual.