Resolve charity honoured at glitzy awards ceremony at Warner Bros Studios

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:34 PM June 21, 2022
The team at Resolve in Letchworth won Business of the Year at the Inspiring Herts Awards 2022

A Letchworth alcohol and substance misuse charity was named North Herts Business of the Year at the Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce’s annual business awards.

Established in 2008 as a community voluntary group, Resolve supports people into recovery.

It improves the health and wellbeing of those who access its services which, in turn, benefits the community by limiting antisocial behaviour, crime and the number of people accessing emergency NHS services.

Joe Heeney, CEO at Resolve, said: “We’re delighted to have won this award after what has been a very difficult few years in the charity sector.

"We’ve trebled in size over the last three years and this award will help us attract and support more service users.

"Thank you to the team for their continued hard work. While we don’t do what we do to win awards, it’s incredibly satisfying to be recognised for the work we do.”

The Inspiring Hertfordshire Awards were announced at a glittering event  at the Warner Bros. Studios, the home of Harry Potter, in Leavesden earlier this month.

The free-to-enter awards were launched in 2012 to focus on and celebrate the expertise, achievements, and outstanding contribution that businesses and individuals continually make to the growth of Hertfordshire.

