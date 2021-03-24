Promotion
Advice for employers and employees: what should you ask an employment law solicitor during coronavirus?
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
We catch up with employment law solicitor, Isabelle Maguire from HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors in Letchworth Garden City, to discuss the impact of coronavirus on businesses, employment and job security.
Q: Hey Isabelle, can you start by telling us what employment law is and the legal services it covers?
A: Sure. Employment law exists to protect both employers and employees and details their rights and responsibilities. It covers everything from contracts and wages to pension plans.
Employers can contact us for advice about employment contracts, disciplinary procedures, TUPE (transfer of undertakings) and isolated employment issues. We also offer legal advice to individual employees, helping them to resolve workplace disputes, negotiate contractual terms, ensure dismissals have been correctly conducted and what to do if not.
Q: How have you been helping individuals and businesses to manage the effects of coronavirus?
A: There's been an increased need for bite-sized advice to cross-check employment contracts and procedures, for guidance on furlough and unfortunately, support to make redundancies.
Small local businesses tend not to have experienced HR teams to manage the process. As a local law firm, we’ve been able to step in and support them, explain what redundancy should be paid, draft settlement agreements and negotiate a fair deal for all parties.
We’re meeting with many new employee clients, whose jobs are located outside of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, that are seeking legal advice after receiving a settlement agreement and wish to work with a solicitor closer to home, rather than their office.
Most Read
- 1 New M&S foodhall and up to 150 jobs could be coming to Stevenage
- 2 'Dad died in agony in hospital while medics watched - it was like a horror film'
- 3 Man arrested after Stevenage police chase
- 4 'I've lost everything': Buyers fear ruin as homes are deemed a fire hazard
- 5 'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after lease not renewed
- 6 Samurai sword-wielding man found with class B drugs pleads guilty at court
- 7 'Our hospitals are safe,' chief nurse assures after 98 patients catch COVID-19 in Stevenage's Lister
- 8 Need a change of scenery? Free work space for home workers launched
- 9 Man named after pleading guilty to driving and drugs charges after Stevenage police chase
- 10 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin
Q: Why should employers and employees seek professional legal advice?
A: You can’t just tweak a free employment contract from the internet, as it won’t feature the unique aspects of your company or consider the complexities of running your business. Even a brief consultation with an employment law solicitor can save you money in the long term, prevent you from making costly mistakes and preserve healthy workplace relationships.
For employees, access to the right legal information and advice can embolden and reassure them, allowing them to seek fair retribution and compensation. Most times, negotiation is possible. We can assist in this process, often achieve better outcomes for our clients.
Q: When should legal advice be taken?
A: Always sooner rather than later. If your employer has offered you a settlement agreement, you must seek legal counsel as soon as possible.
Employers should seek legal aid from the moment an issue arises to help manage the situation. Any new business should seek legal advice early on, and if you’re hiring a new employee, it’s best to consult a solicitor beforehand.
Employment contracts are one of the most important documents that you’ll sign – they will determine the legal relationship you have with your employee in the future – so it’s vital to ensure it’s drafted specifically with your business in mind.
Q: What will happen when first meeting with a solicitor?
A: It’s normal to feel nervous when meeting a solicitor, but there’s no need to worry. We’ll discuss your needs over coffee, get to know you and your concerns. You can ask us questions and we’ll explain exactly what we can do to help.
It’s important you trust your solicitor and can open up to them. We will often spot areas where we can add more value, which the employer or employee had not considered.
Q: How can people find the legal advice they need?
Contact us to schedule a consultation. We’re adept at providing bespoke, practical advice to employers and individuals regarding all aspects of employment law. We work with many local businesses throughout Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.
Between my colleague Glynn and myself, we have extensive experience negotiating and drafting employment contracts, settlement agreements and resolving contentious employment issues. And remember, the aim of the law is always to find the best solution for everyone.
Isabelle is a commercial and employment law solicitor at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors in their Letchworth Garden City office. The Letchworth division is currently trading at Railton Law, following a merger in October 2019.
HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors also has offices in Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin.
Visit hrjforemanlaws.co.uk to schedule an appointment or email info@hrjforemanlaws.co.uk.