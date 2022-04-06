Fresh new salad bar prepares to open its doors in Hitchin

Subscriber Exclusive

Oliver and Johanna Zissman launched a successful salad bar following the COVID lockdowns and will now expand into Hitchin - Credit: Leafy

A new salad bar is preparing to open its doors in Hitchin, following a successful launch of a salad bar in St Albans.

Scandi-inspired Leafy is set for a mid-May opening of its Churchyard Walk shop after a busy first year in business.

Oliver and Johanna Zissman launched Leafy at a time of uncertainty for many businesses, following lockdowns which saw the hospitality sector shut down for a number of months in 2020 and 2021.

