New kitchen retailer opens in Stevenage

Mayor Cllr Margaret Notley opened the very first showroom from kitchen retailer Kutchenhaus in Stevenage recently.

The VIP launch event for the German kitchen brand was held at the showroom in Arlington Court, off Gunnels Wood Road.

Owner Zunair Shahid welcomed local businesses along with brand partners for champagne and canapés, giving them a chance to meet the team and learn more about the business.

Zunair said: “I am thrilled to be opening a new showroom in Stevenage. The team have worked extremely hard over the last two months to transform the space and we are looking forward to welcoming customers in to see our range of displays.

“It’s been a dream to open my own business, I’ve been looking for the right opportunity over the last five years and this is the perfect place to do this, offering a high-quality bespoke product and bringing a wealth of experience to a fantastic area.”