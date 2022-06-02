'Kids In America' singer Kim Wilde opens revamped Costcutter in Codicote

Kim Wilde (middle right) and Tony Lutkin (middle left) cutting the ribbon with store manager Nick Chalkley (far left) ands store owner Josie Chamberlin (far right). - Credit: Courtesy of Lorna Allen

Lucky customers were surprised to find 80s pop star and Radio DJ, Kim Wilde officially opening the newly revamped Costcutter store in Codicote, last weekend.

On Friday May 27, the shop reopened its doors to a grand celebration of its 181st year of trading.

Tony Lutkin, local speaker and previous project partner of Kim Wilde, was also invited to be a part of the official opening as they are both familiar faces in the store.

Joseph Robarts first opened the Costcutter in 1841 and has been at the heart of the community ever since. Today it is run by Josie Chamberlin who is the fifth generation to run the family store.

Speaking of the day, Josie said: "It was a truly amazing day with so many of our customers and friends joining us to celebrate our 181st year.

"We were delighted that Kim Wilde and Tony Lutkin were able to join us and carry out the formal opening of our new and much improved store."

Left to right: Kim Wilde, Tony Lutkin, store manager Nick Chalkley and store owner Josie Chamberlin, cutting the anniversary cake. - Credit: Courtesy of Lorna Allen

Josie has a great team of local people working with her, many of whom have been with Robarts for over 30 years.

The newly fitted store opened its doors after a significant refurbishment to create a whole new look with exciting ranges.

Customers can now enjoy a larger alcohol range encompassing over 250 wines and soon plans to host wine tasting evenings at the store.

Shoppers can also enjoy a much greater choice of chilled products as well as a greater selection of fresh fruit and vegetables.

The impressive delicatessen offers a wide range of cheeses, charcuterie, as well as locally sourced sausages and pies. In addition, a bean coffee machine and a slush machine has been installed to ensure the store caters for all members of the family.

As part of the celebrations the store gave children goody bags and ran a raffle last week, giving customers the opportunity to win great prizes on when.

Josie continued: "It’s taken lots of hard work to get to where we are and it was wonderful to celebrate the opening with all of our loyal customers and hopefully we are already attracting new customers too."