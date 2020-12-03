Salon owner backing Small Business Saturday as shops reopen after lockdown 2.0

The person behind a Stevenage hair salon has backed a national awareness day for small businesses, as they look to rebound following lockdown 2.0.

Many small businesses across the county were rejoicing when they were able to reopen for the first time in weeks, and could see their sales boosted further by taking part in Small Business Saturday, which will be recognised this weekend

Barbara Burnett, from Stevenage hair salon Just Cuts in Westgate, is backing the initiative to help get the community back up and running.

She said: “While it’s important to still remember that the virus hasn’t gone anywhere, our high streets are taking a huge hit.

“The first lockdown was a struggle, but this second one, just before our busiest time of the year, has been a big challenge.

“However, it’s now about coming together as a community – at a safe distance of course – to get things going again and support the local economy.

“At our salon, we’re continuing to follow guidelines, while placing emphasis on what this means for people who want to look good for this wonderful time of year.”

Masks and visors have now become the norm in many of our favourite personal care businesses, such as barbers, hairdressers, tattooists and beauty salons.

Just Cuts is one of many small businesses who have worked around the clock to make sure customers can feel safe and welcome during a global pandemic.

Social distancing measures are a must for every business today, and Just Cuts is no different. The business has even set-up a new app to help people join the queue virtually to keep numbers in the salon as low as possible.

There’s also a strict cleaning regime, with work areas cleaned after each client’s visit.

Barbara added: “Although the lockdown has dampened people’s spirits, I’m confident that the lead up to Christmas will get everyone jolly once again.

“We’re a nation who thrives during challenging times and I’m sure that we can pull together to get us back to a bustling community.”

Now in its eighth year, Small Business Saturday is a grassroots campaign that highlights SME successes across the country.

Although it’s hosted for just one day a year, the campaign aims to leave “a lasting impact on small businesses”.