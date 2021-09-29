Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage-based company receives highest national business award

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:55 AM September 29, 2021   
Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss visited iTrinegy's Stevenage office to present the Queen's Award for Enterprise

Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss, visited iTrinegy's Stevenage office to present them with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise, the UK’s most prestigious award for business success - Credit: iTrinegy

A Stevenage-based technology company has been honoured with the most prestigious business award in the country.

Earlier this month, the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss, visited iTrinegy's Business and Technology Centre office to present the company with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

iTrinegy is one of only 205 organisations - nine of them in Herts - to be recognised with the accolade.

iTrinegy with the the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss, who present them with a a Queen's Award for Enterprise

The team at iTrinegy with the the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss, who visited the business' Stevenage office earlier this month to present them with a a Queen’s Award for Enterprise - Credit: iTrinegy

Director Graham Wood said: "We are thrilled to have been presented with this award.

“Although iTrinegy has been widely recognised for our technical achievements and is the proud recipient of many awards over the years, we are a business and can only be successful if our technology is valued by our customers resulting in sales growth.

"The Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2021 is a fantastic endorsement for iTrinegy as a successful business as well as a great technology company.”

