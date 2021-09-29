Stevenage-based company receives highest national business award
- Credit: iTrinegy
A Stevenage-based technology company has been honoured with the most prestigious business award in the country.
Earlier this month, the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss, visited iTrinegy's Business and Technology Centre office to present the company with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.
iTrinegy is one of only 205 organisations - nine of them in Herts - to be recognised with the accolade.
Director Graham Wood said: "We are thrilled to have been presented with this award.
“Although iTrinegy has been widely recognised for our technical achievements and is the proud recipient of many awards over the years, we are a business and can only be successful if our technology is valued by our customers resulting in sales growth.
You may also want to watch:
"The Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2021 is a fantastic endorsement for iTrinegy as a successful business as well as a great technology company.”
Most Read
- 1 Missing veteran John Dick found dead after 10-month disappearance
- 2 Remains found on building site identified as missing veteran
- 3 £10,000 raised in 24 hours for funeral of marine veteran John Dick
- 4 One-of-a-kind children's book shop opening in town centre
- 5 Offensive weapon arrest after altercation in Letchworth
- 6 17 of the prettiest streets in North Herts
- 7 Emergency appeal to save abandoned poorly puppy
- 8 'Panic-buying is crippling us' - petrol station owner urges motorists to think before they refuel
- 9 Hitchin Beer and Cider Festival in pictures
- 10 GP surgery blamed for young cancer victim's late diagnosis