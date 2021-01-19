Letchworth HSBC branch one of 82 set for closure
HSBC has announced it will close 82 of its branches between April and September this year, including two in Hertfordshire.
The Letchworth branch in Station Road is earmarked for closure in September, with the bank citing a fall in the number of customers using branches as one of the reasons.
Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK's head of network, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasised the need for the changes that we are making.
"It hasn't pushed us in a different direction but reinforces the things that we were focusing on before and has crystallised our thinking. This is a strategic direction that we need to take to have a branch network fit for the future."
Customers will still be able to visit the Hitchin branch in Market Place, or the Stevenage branch in Danestrete.
The branch in Hatfield's High Street will also close its doors in July this year.
HSBC has maintained that all those 82 banks up for closure are within one mile of a Post Office.
