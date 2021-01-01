How leaving the EU could affect your rights as a worker and why you should consider applying for the EU Settlement Scheme

After January 1, 2021, laws around worker rights will change. Picture: Getty Images Archant

If you're an EU, EEA or Swiss national you may need to consider securing your immigration status to remain living and working in the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A solicitor can explain the effects leaving the EU will have on worker rights. Picture: Getty Images A solicitor can explain the effects leaving the EU will have on worker rights. Picture: Getty Images

With information provided by Fosters Legal Solicitors we've compiled this need-to-know guide to help you understand what leaving the EU could mean for you and your family and where you can find the right legal advice to help.

What does Brexit mean for EU citizens?

Employers can seek legal advice to protect their skilled workforce. Pictures: Getty Images Employers can seek legal advice to protect their skilled workforce. Pictures: Getty Images

On June 23, 2016 the UK voted to leave the European Union (EU) during what became known as the 'Brexit' referendum.

Following the results of the December 2019 General Election that saw Boris Johnson return to 10 Downing Street with a majority vote, plans to implement Brexit will be put into motion in January 2020.

For Swiss and EU citizens, or those from countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) that haven't secured their UK immigration status by the end of the implementation period on December 31, 2020, this could mean they will no longer be allowed to remain in the United Kingdom.

How can you secure your UK immigration status?

If you're an EU, EEA or Swiss citizen, you and your family can apply for the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living and working in the UK. The scheme can help you secure your immigration status. To be eligible you'll need to apply before December 31, 2020."

When can you apply?

You can apply for the EU Settlement scheme now. The deadline for applying is June 2021.

If the UK leaves the EU without a deal, you'll need to be living in the UK before it leaves in order to apply. The deadline, in this case, is December 31, 2020.

How will leaving the EU effect your rights as a worker?

After January 1, 2021, the government will implement a new single immigration system that will change the laws surrounding worker's rights.

By then your UK immigration status will need to be secured and you'll need to register under the new skills-based immigration system to stay and work in the UK.

What is the future skills-based immigration system?

It's a new single immigration system, designed around an individual's skills and talents, that will apply to EU, EEA and Swiss citizens and their family members that arrive in the UK on or after January 1, 2021.

The new system includes:

- A skilled workers route open to all nationalities

- Lowering the skills threshold on the skilled worker route to include medium-skilled workers

- No cap on numbers on the skilled worker route, meaning that business will be able to hire any suitably qualified migrant

- The abolition of the resident labour market test

- A new time-limited route for temporary short-term workers of all skill levels, including seasonal low-skilled workers

- An extension to the post-study period for international students

How can Fosters Legal Solicitors help?

Seeking legal help from an expert from the start can help you understand your rights and what action you need to take to protect you and your family.

Fosters Legal Solicitors is a multi-award-winning law firm which focuses on all aspects of immigration law. The team offer advice and support about your rights and securing your immigration status.

If you're an employer, they can advise you on how to secure the UK immigration status of your EU, EEA and Swiss employees and their family members and help protect your skilled workforce.

Call 01438 318 452 or email office@fosterslegal.co.uk to find out how they can help you. Visit fosterslegal.co.uk/immigration-law for more information and to see the other services they can help you with.