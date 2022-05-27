Hospice praises Love Island’s move to pre-loved fashion

Garden House Hospice Care’s shops, such as this on Leys Avenue in Letchworth, sells more than 10,000 pre-loved items each week. - Credit: Courtesy of Martin Wooton

A Letchworth hospice charity has praised Love Island for ditching fast fashion in a bid to become more eco-friendly.

The popular ITV reality show announced it's moving away from its fashion sponsors this summer. Contestants will instead be wearing second-hand fashion finds in partnership with eBay.

Garden House Hospice Care welcomed the move as they sell over 10,000 pre-loved items each week via their 12 shops and online platforms, including eBay.

The popular ITV reality show announced it's moving away from its fashion sponsors this summer. - Credit: ITV2

Carla Pilsworth, Garden House's director of income generation, said: "Sustainability is key to everything we do at the Hospice and we are very pleased to see Love Island is moving to supply its contestants with pre-loved clothing for this summer’s series.

"It sends out a really strong message that promotes reuse and slows down fast fashion, whilst also setting a good example to youngsters that shopping second-hand is cool."

Love Island has received criticism every year from sustainability advocates for partnering with fast fashion brands that sell clothes for as little as £2.80, to style contestants.

This move could be monumental for the show's avid style fans as instead of encouraging them to have a disposable attitude towards fashion, they will think more about the longevity of their wardrobes.

Carla continued: "We’ve already noticed a real trend in younger, more loyal shoppers visiting our 12 shops across Stevenage, North Hertfordshire and beyond and purchasing online.

"That is something we expect to see keep increasing as the cost of living continues to rise and squeeze people’s expendable income."

Beyond Letchworth, Garden House also has shops in Stevenage, Baldock, Fairfield and Royston for Love Island fans to get their summer outfits sorted.

Bridal House in Hitchin offers a personal experience to browse a vast collection of second-hand occasion wear with garments to suit all shapes and styles. - Credit: Courtesy of Dave Toyn

In Hitchin, there is also a Bridal House boutique for sustainable brides to buy a variety of outfits for themselves, their bridesmaids, and mother of the brides, too.

The charity shop raises vital funds to support palliative end of life care for patients, their carers and families.

They accept donations of second-hand clothing and other unwanted quality items such as furniture, footwear, toys and games.

Carla added: "We look forward to watching the new Love Island series and seeing people’s heads turned by the popularity of pre-loved fashion."