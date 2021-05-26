Vegan market returns to Hitchin this June
- Credit: Vegan Market Co
Hitchin's vegan market is set to take over the Riverside once more this June.
Running adjacent to the regular market, Hitchin Vegan Market - run by Vegan Market Co - will host up to 40 stalls on June 12 from 10.30am to 4pm.
Vegan fast food, artisan savouries and sweet bakes are just some of the delicious features of the market, as well as handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and plastic-free stalls from a handpicked selection of local businesses.
After the success of their events in 2020, Vegan Market Co hopes to attract 1,000 people in addition to the organic footfall at each event.
A representative from Vegan Market Co said: "We are back in Hitchin with another free outdoor vegan market!
"Hitchin has a great reputation for markets, a population that like to support local producers and a thriving vegan scene."
