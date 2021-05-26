Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Business

Vegan market returns to Hitchin this June

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:01 AM May 26, 2021   
The Vegan Market returns to Hitchin this June

The Vegan Market returns to Hitchin on June 12 - Credit: Vegan Market Co

Hitchin's vegan market is set to take over the Riverside once more this June.

Running adjacent to the regular market, Hitchin Vegan Market - run by Vegan Market Co - will host up to 40 stalls on June 12 from 10.30am to 4pm.

Hitchin Vegan Market will run on the Riverside - adjacent to the regular market - from 10.30am to 4pm on June 12

Hitchin Vegan Market will run on the Riverside - adjacent to the regular market - from 10.30am to 4pm on June 12 - Credit: Vegan Market Co

Vegan fast food, artisan savouries and sweet bakes are just some of the delicious features of the market, as well as handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and plastic-free stalls from a handpicked selection of local businesses.

After the success of their events in 2020, Vegan Market Co hopes to attract 1,000 people in addition to the organic footfall at each event.

Hitchin Vegan Market will run on the Riverside - adjacent to the regular market - from 10.30am to 4pm on June 12

Hitchin Vegan Market will run on the Riverside - adjacent to the regular market - from 10.30am to 4pm on June 12 - Credit: Vegan Market Co

A representative from Vegan Market Co said: "We are back in Hitchin with another free outdoor vegan market!

You may also want to watch:

"Hitchin has a great reputation for markets, a population that like to support local producers and a thriving vegan scene."

Most Read

  1. 1 'It felt like being stalked' - police to pay £35,000 compensation after officer's gross misconduct
  2. 2 Plan for 200 flats on Stevenage Office Outlet site
  3. 3 'Our final chapter' - closure for town centre staple Burrs shoe store
  1. 4 Concerns grow for missing Stevenage woman
  2. 5 Hitchin man arrested on suspicion of GBH
  3. 6 Teacher who kissed pupils banned from profession
  4. 7 Date announced for outdoor pool reopening
  5. 8 Nurse hula hoops non-stop for hours in aid of research
  6. 9 Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week
  7. 10 'Centre closure has devastated us and support isn't there for Jamie going forward'
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage Borough Council contractor carrying out work at a flat

Stevenage Borough Council

Council breaks safety laws in major refurb of flat blocks

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference addressing the Indian variant

COVID-19: Indian variant reported in 75 per cent of cases in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Neighbourhood Bakes' Amy and Helena outside of their new shop at 12 Bucklersbury, Hitchin

Lockdown Easing

Hitchin welcomes tasty new business to town centre

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A three-day closure at London King’s Cross in June will mark the end of a multi-million pound station upgrade.

Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at King's Cross station

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus