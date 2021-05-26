Vegan market returns to Hitchin this June

Published: 10:01 AM May 26, 2021

The Vegan Market returns to Hitchin on June 12 - Credit: Vegan Market Co

Hitchin's vegan market is set to take over the Riverside once more this June.

Running adjacent to the regular market, Hitchin Vegan Market - run by Vegan Market Co - will host up to 40 stalls on June 12 from 10.30am to 4pm.

Hitchin Vegan Market will run on the Riverside - adjacent to the regular market - from 10.30am to 4pm on June 12 - Credit: Vegan Market Co

Vegan fast food, artisan savouries and sweet bakes are just some of the delicious features of the market, as well as handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and plastic-free stalls from a handpicked selection of local businesses.

After the success of their events in 2020, Vegan Market Co hopes to attract 1,000 people in addition to the organic footfall at each event.

A representative from Vegan Market Co said: "We are back in Hitchin with another free outdoor vegan market!

"Hitchin has a great reputation for markets, a population that like to support local producers and a thriving vegan scene."