Mum launches website to help Hitchin parents

A mum-of-two from Hitchin has launched a website as a local guide through parenthood - from pregnancy to teenage years.

Lucie Bell set up Mum's Guide to Hitchin as a one-stop site with everything anyone with kids needs to know, whether they are parents-to-be, parents, grandparents or carers.

She said: "I know how busy life is as a parent. I’m hoping to take the hard work out of finding great things to do for quality family time together.

Lucie Bell's website Mum's Guide to Hitchin is designed to help parents in the local area - Credit: Lucie Bell





“As a mum of little ones, I also know how isolating and exhausting those first few years can be, particularly having had a baby in the midst of the pandemic, which is why I want to make it as easy as possible to get out and meet others.

"Or, for families to make up for lost time by creating ever more exciting memories together through the many incredible activities and events Hitchin and its surrounding areas have to offer."

The website, which launches today, will have information on everything from daily, local drop-in playgroups, classes and groups from pregnancy up to teens, the best family places to visit, events to add to your diary and a section just for grown ups.

Lucie added: “In the process of putting Mum’s guide to Hitchin together, I have discovered so many things that I didn’t know about the area and have met some wonderful local people, both face-to-face and online.

"I hope the website will enable families to make the most of their town and community.

"We are so lucky to have such a wealth of facilities on our doorstep and I hope that both local businesses and residents will benefit from the information provided on the website.



“Featuring everything from baby classes, to the best birthday party ideas, to where to find important parental support and advice, to the best events on each month, Mum’s Guide to Hitchin has it covered!”

Visit the website at www.mumsguideto.co.uk/hitchin, or follow latest updates on Instagram (@mumsguidetohitchin) or on the Mum’s guide to Hitchin Facebook page.



For more information about advertising on the website, please contact Lucie Bell at hitchin@mumsguideto.co.uk.