Hitchin launches H-Town Pounds

Published: 3:53 PM October 18, 2021 Updated: 4:18 PM October 18, 2021

Waitrose manager Simon Kirbyshire, Hitchin town centre manager Tom Hardy and Alex Roberton from Hitchin Property Trust celebrate the launch of H-Town Pounds - Credit: Hitchin BID

More than 80 independent business across Hitchin are now accepting a new form of currency, dubbed 'H-Town Pounds'.

The new shopping vouchers - launched by Hitchin BID in partnership with Hitchin Property Trust (HTP) - aims to help boost local trade.

The vouchers can be used as gifts for friends and family, or as an opportunity for residents to show their support for Hitchin’s independent shops and services.

Town centre manager Tom Hardy explained: "With the H-Town Pounds, you can treat your friends and family to enjoy all that Hitchin’s independents offer.

"From a special meal out to a thoughtful gift or beauty treatment, Hitchin’s independents offer a great shopping experience."

He added: "It’s been a challenging time for our independent businesses in Hitchin town centre.

"H-Town Pounds are a fantastic way for shoppers to show their support and help boost much needed trade over the festive period and beyond."

Celebrating the new initiative, Liz Tye from Next Page Books said that H-Town Pounds is "great for independent shops."

"At Christmas you don’t always know what to buy, so the vouchers are a perfect gift and we welcome everyone to spend theirs here at Next Page Books.”

To kick-start the scheme, in addition to sponsoring the initiative, HPT is gifting £50 worth of vouchers to each of its residential tenants.

Alex Roberton, HPT's managing director, said: "HPT recognises that it’s been a difficult year for both our commercial and residential tenants here in Hitchin.

"H-Town Pounds is a brilliant boost for Hitchin’s independents and we’re only too happy to support the scheme."

In Hermitage Road, Angell’s HealthCare was one of the first businesses to sign up. Manager Brian Failes said: "Any initiative like this is a good thing for local businesses. Why wouldn’t you sign up?"

Waitrose's Simon Kirbyshire said: "We’re very lucky in Hitchin to have such a vibrant independent scene and these vouchers will help promote that.

"They’re a lovely gift for local friends and family, particularly coming up to Christmas. Who knows, they might even go on to become the preferred currency in Hitchin!"

Available in denominations of £5, £10, and £20 the vouchers can be purchased from Hitchin Waitrose, Hitchin Information office and online.