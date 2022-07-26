Halifax branch to close in Hitchin

The nearest Halifax branch will now be located in Letchworth. - Credit: Google Maps

The Hitchin branch of Halifax bank is set to close.

The branch will close its doors for good on November 10, 2022.

Halifax has cited the increased number of customers using online banking and a reduction in foot traffic as reasons for the closure.

A Closing Branch Review, released by Halifax, stated: "Like many other high street businesses, we’ve seen people using our branches less frequently in recent years as more customers choose to do most of their everyday banking online.

"We’re responding to the way our customers use our branches. We’ll continue to invest in our branch network, but we have to make sure our branches are where customers need and use them most.

"As a result, we've made the difficult decision to close this branch because customers are using it less often.

"In addition the majority of customers are also using alternative ways to bank."

Halifax customers are able to utilise any Halifax branch, and the post office, in order to access their bank accounts.

The nearest alternative Halifax branch is now located in Commerce Way, Letchworth.