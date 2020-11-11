Advanced search

New date confirmed for Hitchin’s Christmas Market

PUBLISHED: 13:01 11 November 2020

The German-style Christmas Market coming to Hitchin this winter has been pushed back. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

The German-style Christmas Market coming to Hitchin this winter has been pushed back. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Roman Babakin

The revised dates for the German-style Christmas Market that will spread some Christmas cheer in Hitchin this year have been revealed.

Originally, the log cabin Christmas Chalets were set to start trading on November 24. But due to the second coronavirus lockdown, these dates had to be pushed back by organisers at Hitchin BID.

Now, the Christmas Market will be open for business on Wednesday, December 2 – the day Lockdown 2.0 is due to end.

Food stalls, mulled wine, luxury products and stocking fillers have all been promised by some of the town’s independent shops who have signed up to the project.

Tom Hardy, Hitchin’s town centre manager, said: “The main objective of this market is to support our independent retailers.

“I think that’s so important given that so many have been forced to close, while at the same time nationals have been able to stay open and sell essential and non-essential goods.

“We have to run this market, and get as much footfall and money in for these retailers in as possible to make sure they’re still here next year.”

But what if this lockdown is extended?

“It would be devastating for businesses, who rely on these Christmas months to keep them going during the quieter periods of the year.” Tom added.

“Some of them wouldn’t survive. We are doing all that we can at the BID, and so are these businesses, but there’s only so much we can do.”

