Hitchin restaurants are being asked to sign up to a Good Neighbour Charter after a complaint about litter, noise and "traffic dangers" has led to a licence review for Bancroft's Chicken George.

Ransom Yard resident Graeme Pollok has applied to North Herts Council to have the takeaway restaurant's licence reviewed. As part of his application, he explained: "Residents who live in Ransom Yard have had continual difficulties because Chicken George clientele park in front of the entrance gates.

"This restaurant is creating public nuisance, traffic dangers, parking violations and potential for public disorder."

The review has been formally supported by 13 residents and opposed by more than 30.

In support, Bancroft's Cath Cole said: "The litter, anti-social behaviour and truly inconsiderate parking by Chicken George customers has reached unacceptable levels."

Johnny Lindqvist, also of Bancroft, said he has "frequently experienced inconsiderate customer parking, aggressive customer behaviour and litter".

In opposition, Charne Jones, of Bunyan Road, said: "I live right near Chicken George with my family and they are absolutely respectful to neighbours, with no notable noise and no public disturbance."

Ed Callow, of Bedford Road, said: "Residents who have complained should bear in mind the high street was a lively, thriving place before they moved there, with all the noise, social activity and traffic that entails."

Hitchin councillor Ian Albert said it is "fantastic" Chicken George is "a hugely successful business for Hitchin," but "access to residents' homes is regularly blocked" and "I completely understand the frustrations of residents".

However, he said, "parking problems in Bancroft are not solely down to Chicken George customers," as "there are other restaurants all fairly close together".

Cllr Albert said councillors "will now be calling on Bancroft restaurants to sign a Good Neighbour Charter", jointly agreed with the restaurants and residents, "that can cover parking, noise and other issues".

He said: "While none of the restaurants are directly responsible for bad parking, they can help more with reminding customers about places to park, preventing noise and reducing litter, and the district and county councils and police need to do more with signage and enforcement."

A decision about Chicken George's licence is expected on July 27.

The restaurant's managing director, Chris Cheah, has previously said: "The issues raised in the review are either out of our control, such as the parking problems, or simply not true."