Arcade and West Alley Day highlights 'hardworking, passionate businesses'

Published: 11:51 AM October 11, 2021

Hitchin's annual Arcade and West Alley Day has been hailed a huge success by its organisers.

The event - which is in its second year - celebrates businesses down the Arcade and West Alley. It was organised by Jo Weaver from Treat Yo' Self and Our Favourite Shop's Charlotte Oaten - two of the Arcade's newest businesses.

Shops and businesses showcased what their part of the town has to offer to Hitchinites and visitors. From face painting and a record fair to in store offers, lucky dips and a wine tasting, there was something for everyone.

Hitchin's town centre manager, Tom Hardy, said: “It was fantastic to welcome back Arcade and West Alley Day at the weekend.

"These streets day are a great way to showcase specific areas of the town centre and highlight the wide range of hardworking, passionate businesses."

Arcade and West Alley Day also acted as a double celebration, as two of the businesses are celebrating birthdays in October: Stephanie Rose is ten, and Treat Yo’ Self has been in the Arcade for a year.

Tom added: "It's more important than ever to support our local independents and ensure our town remains one of the most vibrant in the south east.”