Video

Entries now open for the Herts Business Awards

Hertfordshire Business Awards 2020 Archant

Entries are now open for the 2020 Herts Business Awards to celebrate the hard work and achievements of firms and their people over the past 12 months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 26 at Knebworth Barns in Knebworth Park, and will include a three-course meal and entertainment as well as celebrating the county’s entrepreneurial success.

The awards are free to enter, and entries must be submitted by Friday, October 2.

To enter go to https://www.hertsbusinessawards.co.uk/