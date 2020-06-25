Advanced search

Entries now open for the Herts Business Awards

PUBLISHED: 16:30 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 25 June 2020

Hertfordshire Business Awards 2020

Hertfordshire Business Awards 2020

Archant

Entries are now open for the 2020 Herts Business Awards to celebrate the hard work and achievements of firms and their people over the past 12 months.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 26 at Knebworth Barns in Knebworth Park, and will include a three-course meal and entertainment as well as celebrating the county’s entrepreneurial success.

The awards are free to enter, and entries must be submitted by Friday, October 2.

To enter go to https://www.hertsbusinessawards.co.uk/

