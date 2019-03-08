Does your business have something to shout about? Enter our 2019 awards

Herts Business Awards 2019 launch at Knebworth House. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography ©Cathy Benucci Photography

The Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 has officially launched - and we want to receive your entries!

Our annual awards, which will be 23 years old this year, recognise and reward business excellence within Hertfordshire, so if you have something worth shouting about then we want to hear from you.

With a glittering awards ceremony to once again return to Knebworth Park for 2019, our sponsors descended on Grade II-listed Knebworth House to celebrate the launch of this year's event on Thursday, June 13.

Martha Lytton Cobbold - owner of Knebworth House - spoke to us about why they were so keen to host the awards for the 11th year running on November 21.

"We're exceedingly proud to provide the venue for the Hertfordshire Business Awards and in particular because it highlights the great breadth of business we have here in our county, and it also highlights young entreprenuers and new businesses as well," she said.

And asked about what is the key to a successful business in uncertain times, Mrs Lytton Cobbold added: "It's important to remain flexible, to listen to your clients and address concerns and opportunities - that will help make your dreams come true."

There are 14 categories in this year's awards - ranging from Employee of the Year and the Social Enterprise Award, to Family Business of the Year and International Business of the Year - and businesses can enter up to three each.

There are also two further awards handed out on the night itself, when the Judges' Award winner and Company of the Year will be crowned.

Mark Witkin, lead judge from headline sponsor KPMG, talked about why businesses should enter the awards and what makes a good entry.

Mr Witkin said: "Entering the awards is a great way to market your business, and the publicity can really help to boost sales.

"Having that stamp of approval of being an award-winning business also helps with recruitment and is a great motivator for employees."

Mr Witkin added: "When I review entries, I'm looking for details about how a business has grown over the past 12 months, and what their plans are for the future.

"For me, having testimonials from clients, customers and staff helps to make your entry stand out and are a fantastic way to promote your business."

While the deadline for entries is not until Tuesday, October 1, why not download your online entry pack now at hertfordshirebusinessawards.co.uk, where you can also find out more about the categories and sponsorship opportunities.