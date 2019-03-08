Does your business have something to shout about? Enter our 2019 awards

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 18:04 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:04 17 June 2019

Herts Business Awards 2019 launch at Knebworth House. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography

©Cathy Benucci Photography

The Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 has officially launched - and we want to receive your entries!

Our annual awards, which will be 23 years old this year, recognise and reward business excellence within Hertfordshire, so if you have something worth shouting about then we want to hear from you.

With a glittering awards ceremony to once again return to Knebworth Park for 2019, our sponsors descended on Grade II-listed Knebworth House to celebrate the launch of this year's event on Thursday, June 13.

Martha Lytton Cobbold - owner of Knebworth House - spoke to us about why they were so keen to host the awards for the 11th year running on November 21.

"We're exceedingly proud to provide the venue for the Hertfordshire Business Awards and in particular because it highlights the great breadth of business we have here in our county, and it also highlights young entreprenuers and new businesses as well," she said.

And asked about what is the key to a successful business in uncertain times, Mrs Lytton Cobbold added: "It's important to remain flexible, to listen to your clients and address concerns and opportunities - that will help make your dreams come true."

There are 14 categories in this year's awards - ranging from Employee of the Year and the Social Enterprise Award, to Family Business of the Year and International Business of the Year - and businesses can enter up to three each.

There are also two further awards handed out on the night itself, when the Judges' Award winner and Company of the Year will be crowned.

Mark Witkin, lead judge from headline sponsor KPMG, talked about why businesses should enter the awards and what makes a good entry.

Mr Witkin said: "Entering the awards is a great way to market your business, and the publicity can really help to boost sales.

"Having that stamp of approval of being an award-winning business also helps with recruitment and is a great motivator for employees."

Mr Witkin added: "When I review entries, I'm looking for details about how a business has grown over the past 12 months, and what their plans are for the future.

"For me, having testimonials from clients, customers and staff helps to make your entry stand out and are a fantastic way to promote your business."

While the deadline for entries is not until Tuesday, October 1, why not download your online entry pack now at hertfordshirebusinessawards.co.uk, where you can also find out more about the categories and sponsorship opportunities.

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Police have arrested a man following an alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin.

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Teenage boy arrested in Stevenage after machete ‘thrown under car’

A Stevenage teenager was arrested in Silam Road after a machete was found under a car. Picture: Archant

How Stevenage and Hitchin drop-ins for the homeless have created family bonds

Aaron Collins attends the Feed Up Warm Up Stevenage drop-in each week, and says when he is back on his feet he hopes to come back as a volunteer. Picture: Matt Powell

