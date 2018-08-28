Thousands raised for charity thanks to Hertfordshire Business Awards attendees

Archant event manager Joe Quinn presents a cheque to Hertfordshire Community Foundation director Helen Gray after money was raised at the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Thousands of pounds has been donated to a charity, all thanks to the generosity of those who attended last year’s Hertfordshire Business Awards.

The annual event – organised by Archant, the publisher of the Comet, Herts Advertiser, Royston Crow and Welwyn Hatfield Times – celebrates business excellence across the county and saw about 450 people descend on Knebworth Barns for the ceremony in November.

As well as 17 awards being handed out, there was also a silent auction on the night which has helped raise £3,131 for the chosen charity – the Hertfordshire Community Foundation.

Foundation director Helen Gray said: “I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us on the night and to Archant for selecting HCF as the beneficiary charity. This cheque will help us to continue to strengthen communities in Hertfordshire and improve the lives of our county’s most vulnerable.”