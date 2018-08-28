Advanced search

Local Impact Business

Thousands raised for charity thanks to Hertfordshire Business Awards attendees

PUBLISHED: 18:13 15 January 2019

Archant event manager Joe Quinn presents a cheque to Hertfordshire Community Foundation director Helen Gray after money was raised at the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Archant event manager Joe Quinn presents a cheque to Hertfordshire Community Foundation director Helen Gray after money was raised at the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Thousands of pounds has been donated to a charity, all thanks to the generosity of those who attended last year’s Hertfordshire Business Awards.

The annual event – organised by Archant, the publisher of the Comet, Herts Advertiser, Royston Crow and Welwyn Hatfield Times – celebrates business excellence across the county and saw about 450 people descend on Knebworth Barns for the ceremony in November.

As well as 17 awards being handed out, there was also a silent auction on the night which has helped raise £3,131 for the chosen charity – the Hertfordshire Community Foundation.

Foundation director Helen Gray said: “I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us on the night and to Archant for selecting HCF as the beneficiary charity. This cheque will help us to continue to strengthen communities in Hertfordshire and improve the lives of our county’s most vulnerable.”

Most Read

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

There are delays of up to an hour after person hit by train. Picture: Nick Gill

Former Shefford school student Ben Whishaw wins best supporting actor awards

Ben Whishaw, winner of the award for best supporting actor in a movie/miniseries for

Stevenage tower block residents ‘angered’ over major bedbug infestation

The council are asking residents to leave their flats for bedbug treatments to be done

Robber in balaclava takes £800 from Arlesey pub

Police are investigating a robbery at The Vicar's Inn pub in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Helen Bailey murder to feature in true crime series

What the Killer Did Next will focus on the movements of Ian Stewart, right, after he killed Helen Bailey, pictured left. Picture: Alice Boagey

Latest from the The Comet

Thousands raised for charity thanks to Hertfordshire Business Awards attendees

Archant event manager Joe Quinn presents a cheque to Hertfordshire Community Foundation director Helen Gray after money was raised at the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

More than £8,500 raised for Hitchin boy with aggressive cancer

Seraph Thomas was diagnosed with High Risk Neuroblastoma two years ago. Picture: Cass Thomas

Letchworth shoppers take second street poll ahead of MPs’ Brexit vote

The brexitometer showed that the majority of those taking part would back a People's Vote. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Wright

Stevenage’s Hands Off Barclay campaign bolstered by golfer and ex-pupil Ian Poulter

Golfer Ian Poulter, pictured enjoying his school lunch when returning to The Barclay School in 2013, has tweeted his support for the Stevenage school. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Hitchin’s only Victoria Cross winner honoured with commemorative stone

Victoria Cross winner, Second lieutenant Frank Young is honoured at a memorial service on Sunday. Picture: Jonty Wild
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists