Advanced search

How you can help the Comet keep our community together and informed

PUBLISHED: 09:57 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 07 August 2020

The Comet is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

The Comet is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

Archant

In tough times like these, trusted local journalism helps keep you informed and helps keep our community together.

We know our area needs unbiased and fact-checked coverage more than ever. And we are committed to bringing you the latest news and important information in our newspapers and free websites, even as the impact of COVID-19 on our business makes it more difficult to do so.

That’s why I’m asking you to please help us with a contribution towards award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community. You can do that by clicking on the orange ‘Support Our Work’ box above this article and donating a one-off or recurring amount.

Every single gesture of support will keep the news flowing and help strengthen the breadth and quality of our coverage.

You may also want to watch:

It will allow us to keep reporting on our area’s determined fight to beat the virus and to bounce back better than ever.

I understand that your own financial security may be unknown at this time and that a lot of deserving groups and organisations are asking for your support.

Your help now would mean more than ever before and help us keep our community updated with important news and information as we all look towards a brighter future.

Thank you

Anne Suslak, editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

£40 million Platform 5 project opens in Stevenage

Platform 5 at Stevenage station was opened by Stephen McPartland MP and Chris Heaton-Harris MP. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Forensics examine residential road in Stevenage after ‘fight’ between group of men

Forensic officers are at the scene of a potential crime in a residential road in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Over 50 new homes planned for Letchworth brownfield site

An artist's impression of how the scheme may look on its completion. Picture: Heritage Foundation

Family pay touching tribute to one of Stevenage’s longest serving cabbies

Munshi Khan, of Ace Taxis, passed away peacefully alongside his family in July. Picture: Supplied

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Most Read

£40 million Platform 5 project opens in Stevenage

Platform 5 at Stevenage station was opened by Stephen McPartland MP and Chris Heaton-Harris MP. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Forensics examine residential road in Stevenage after ‘fight’ between group of men

Forensic officers are at the scene of a potential crime in a residential road in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Over 50 new homes planned for Letchworth brownfield site

An artist's impression of how the scheme may look on its completion. Picture: Heritage Foundation

Family pay touching tribute to one of Stevenage’s longest serving cabbies

Munshi Khan, of Ace Taxis, passed away peacefully alongside his family in July. Picture: Supplied

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Latest from the The Comet

Fools set to bring A Midsummer Night’s Dream to Knebworth

Three Inch Fools will be performing their three-hander version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream in a safe, socially distanced environment on the Sunken Lawn in front of Knebworth House. Picture: Wilson Smith

How you can help the Comet keep our community together and informed

The Comet is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

Stevenage MP encourages celebration of independent retailers through shops competition

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland is encouraging independent retailers like Stevenage Family Butchers at The Oval to enter the Best Small Shops competition. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office

One person taken to hospital after crash near Knebworth on A1(M) northbound

A number of cars have been involved in a crash on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Heatwave: Herts temperatures set to top 34C as heat warning issued

People in Herts are being urged to take extra precautions as temperatures are set to reach 34 degrees. Picture: YouTube / Met Office