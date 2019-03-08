Advanced search

Digital Decoded Pencil
Opinion

Jamie Brown of Archant's Digital Decoded: Has your marketing changed to keep pace with your customers?

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 June 2019

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Jamie Brown of Archant's free Digital Decoded workshops explains how customer habits are changing - and businesses must keep up to survive.

They say business on the high street isn't easy… but why?

What is the reason? Who is to blame? What technology caused us all to stop shopping? Is it because of all the millennials? I reckon it might be hipsters… Hipsters only buy old things from charity shops… maybe that's why we have so many charity shops… hmmm.

Whether they are millennials or hipsters, people are still on the high street. I've seen them our there walking about, I assume they must be shopping as a high street is a pretty grim place for a stroll. So what is going on?

E-commerce, the internet is obviously a thing. It has obviously changed out shopping habits, but I think it has also changed our browsing habits.

Let me explain using my dad as an example.

I can remember trips to the high street with my dad in the 1980s would be all-day affairs. We would bimble along from shop to shop, looking at things and talking about what we wanted to buy and what we wanted for lunch (it was always a Wimpy).

My dad happily spent hours shopping. Move forward 30 years and my dad now shops in straight lines. My dad (in his seventies) has a plan before he hits the shops. He has already decided what he wants, he has planned where he will spend his money with military precision.

You may also want to watch:

Bearing in mind my dad now moves more slowly than most glaciers, a trip to the high street rarely exceeds an hour or two.

This is because my dad has spent hours at home, online, browsing. He picked shops he found on Google, he picked businesses who had great websites where he could see the things he wanted and read all about them. He worked out the best deals and his straight line route round the high street before he left the house.

I think my dad is the answer to some of the high street's troubles… He isn't a hipster but the internet has changed his browsing habits. The businesses who have changed their marketing habits are the ones who get his money.

The businesses who haven't changed their marketing habits to keep up with my dad simply don't see him anymore.

Digital Decoded is a marketing seminar to help businesses cope with customers like my dad - they are free to attend and start next week.

- Digital Decoded workshops will be held at two venues, with two sessions each day, at 8.30am and 11.30am.

Tuesday June 18 - The Marriott Hotel, Hinchingbrooke Business Park, Huntingdon

Thursday June 20 - Needham House, Little Wymondley, near Stevenage

More information and booking at https://www.archanthub.co.uk/digitaldecoded or call Lynne Pearson on 01438 866011.

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage Day 2019: ‘Biggest and best yet’ for diamond anniversary

Stevenage Day 2019 brought out plenty of smiles. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage Day 2019: ‘Biggest and best yet’ for diamond anniversary

Stevenage Day 2019 brought out plenty of smiles. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Latest from the The Comet

Herts historian reflects on D-Day voyage after HMS St Albans leads Royal Navy salute

HMS St Albans led the ship Boudicca from Portsmouth to Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Ministry of Defence

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Has your marketing changed to keep pace with your customers?

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hitchin catering students set to cook up a storm in national seafood competition final

North Hertfordshire College catering students Nicole Watt and Bethany Grimshaw have won through to the final of the UK Young Seafood Chef of the Year competition. Picture: Jacob Brydon.

Great Northern trains blocked between Finsbury Park and Moorgate

Great Northern trains from Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Royston may be delayed, cancelled or diverted. Picture: Nick Gill

Letchworth becomes first Herts town awarded ‘plastic free’ status

L-R: Back, Cllr Steve Jarvis, Glyn Holt, and Ffion, Cllr David Levett, Cllr Gary Grindal, Cllr Morgan Derbyshire Front, Diane Ketcher, Julia Sonander, Cllr Helen Oliver, Chrissy Batty, Cllr Sue Ngwala and Jason Valentine. Picture: Transition Town Letchworth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists