Sports clubs awarded grants to help bounce back after lockdown

Published: 11:10 AM April 21, 2021

Sports clubs in Letchworth have been awarded more than £18,000 in funding to help them reopen as restrictions ease and outdoor sports venues welcome back members and visitors for the first time in months.

Seven clubs and groups have received funding in the latest round of community grants from Letchworth Heritage Foundation.

This is with the aim of supporting them to reopen safely so the community can enjoy a broader range of exercise and leisure activities.

Among the clubs to benefit from a grant is North Herts Bowls Club, which has received £680 to buy large shelters to allow outdoor sports to take place in all weather.

Letchworth Corner Sports Club has received a grant to reroof its terrace. This grant goes toward a larger £93,000 project to include improvements to its function room, toilets, kitchen, patio area, upstairs social space and repairs and upgrades to the terrace area.

The grants committee felt that improving the building will enable the club to introduce new income streams from room hire and help sustain its income over the coming years.

To support its commitment to creating employment opportunities for young people, Letchworth Swimming Club has been awarded more than £2,600 to cover the cost of coaching qualifications for their young instructors.

The club’s Youth Development Programme funds training for young people to become Level 1 and 2 coaches to tutor amateur swimmers and mentor the next generation of swimming talent.

Alastair Stewart, head of charitable projects and partnerships, said: “We are aware that many clubs are facing additional costs to ensure their facilities are COVID-safe and with restarting their activities.

"We believe that helping them to reopen quickly and safely will make a vital contribution to the wellbeing of the community. The grants can also help them restart their programmes and activities which in turn will build back their funds during 2021.

“The Communities Looking Forward programme was set up in anticipation that clubs and organisations in Letchworth would need help to invest and adapt to reopen. Changing the focus of our grants to address these issues is already helping groups to plan ahead and give them confidence.”

The foundation awards grants three times during the year. Every year the foundation awards more than £200,000 in community groups to a broad range of clubs, groups, charities and community organisations.

To apply for a community grant, please email alastair.stewart@letchworth.com or visit letchworth.com/grants to find out more.