Customer loyalty schemes available to retailers after £250k investment

Independent retailers can now sign up for customer loyalty schemes following a £250,000 investment by Stevenage Borough Council.

Retail, hospitality and personal service businesses across the town can now use the scheme to provide offers to shoppers - encouraging an increase in visits to the town and supporting the challenge of maintaining a vibrant high street and local shopping centres.

Funding will be supported through the ‘Additional Restrictions Grant’ provided to local councils to support businesses impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions.

Eligible businesses will receive a grant of £1,000. This will be a one-off grant and will be paid after the closing date - February 13.

The full £1,000 must be used on a loyalty initiative of at least 10 per cent discounts to customers throughout March 2022.

Offers will be promoted through the Loyal Free app free of charge; driving customers through your doors without any need to create promotional items yourself.

Councillor Lloyd Briscoe, executive member for economy at Stevenage Borough Council, said: “This funding is a great opportunity for local businesses to create their own loyalty scheme, bringing shoppers back to the town’s high streets over and over again.

"Rewarding frequent custom is just one way we can drive more visitors to our brilliant shops, but also bring back the hustle and bustle of our town once again.

“If you are a small or medium sized business, please take a few minutes to read through the criteria and apply for this great incentive.”

Terms and conditions and how to apply for this funding can be found on Stevenage Borough Council’s website.

All applicants will be notified of the outcome by email and payments for successful claims will be made as soon as possible after the closing date.

Depending on the number of applicants there may be delays.