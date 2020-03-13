Advanced search

Government support on offer for local businesses to ease coronavirus disruption

PUBLISHED: 17:01 14 March 2020

High street businesses will be protected by the government in the coming months.

High street businesses will be protected by the government in the coming months.

Archant

New measures to help businesses recover from the disruption caused by coronavirus have been laid out by the government.

Letchworth town centreLetchworth town centre

The temporary support includes a new sick pay relief package for SMEs, business rate relief for small businesses and pubs - as well as a new £3,000 grant for all those who are eligible for small business rates relief.

The government will also launch the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, which aims to support long-term businesses needing fresh loans in response to tighter cash-flow.

The scheme will provide lenders with a guarantee of 80 per cent on loans to ensure there is continued confidence in financing small businesses.

The new statutory sick pay relief will be eligible for employers with fewer than 250 employees, and will cover two weeks sick pay for workers who have been self-isolating.

If you are concerned about being able to pay your tax due to coronavirus, call HMRC's dedicated helpline on 0800 0159 559.

For further guidance, please visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/guidance-to-employers-and-businesses-about-covid-19/guidance-for-employers-and-businesses-on-covid-19

- If your local business has suffered as a result of coronavirus, get in touch at news@thecomet.net

