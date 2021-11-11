Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
New Thai restaurant opens in Old Town

Anne Suslak

Published: 1:15 PM November 11, 2021
Mayor Cllr Sandra Barr was among those who attended the opening of Golden Siam Thai Restaurant in Stevenage

More than 100 people attended the opening night of a new Thai restaurant in Stevenage on Monday.

The grand opening of Golden Siam, at 15 High Street, was attended by Mayor of Stevenage, Cllr Sandra Barr, and leader of Stevenage Borough Council, Cllr Sharon Taylor.

Luke Crouch, whose dad Barry co-founded the restaurant, said: "After such a bad time we have all had during this pandemic, I hope the Golden Siam Thai Restaurant will make a positive impact on Stevenage and further afield."

Barry - who owns Mandy's Café in Stevenage Indoor Market - is Golden Siam's general manager, working alongside Pratinpon Chantaworaluk - who owns the Siam Thai store in the market and is the restaurant's director.

Speaking ahead of the opening, secretary Luke said: "There'll be authentic Thai food cooked by our Thai chefs at Golden Siam."

Stevenage News

