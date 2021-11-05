New Thai restaurant set to open in Old Town

A new Thai restaurant is opening in Stevenage next week, promising authentic Thai cuisine and a new dining experience in the Old Town.

Golden Siam will open on Monday at 6pm in High Street, with Mayor of Stevenage Cllr Sandra Barr, leader of Stevenage Borough Council Cllr Sharon Taylor and Claire Austin of Austin's Funeral Directors in attendance.

The restaurant was founded by Barry Crouch, who owns Mandy's Café in Stevenage Indoor Market and will be Golden Siam's general manager, and Pratinpon Chantaworaluk, who owns the Siam Thai store in the market and will serve as restaurant director.

Barry's son Luke, who is the restaurant's secretary, told the Comet: "We have come together to open Golden Siam with many Thai chefs from around the area.

"It's a brand new venture but we've all been involved in hospitality and catering for well over 15 years.

"There'll be authentic Thai food cooked by Thai chefs - there are no English cooks in the restaurant."

Anyone who books in advance for opening night will receive 10 per cent off.

NHS employees, police or other members of the emergency services and funeral directors will have 10 per cent off the menu at all times, if they show proof of their occupation.

To book, call 01438 351999.