Charity announces shop closure three years after opening

A charity shop in Stevenage will close its doors after three years in operation.

Garden House Hospice Care's Broadwater store opened in 2019 and has proved a good source of donations from the local community.

However, despite the efforts of its dedicated staff and volunteers, it has struggled to match the sales success of the charity's other shops across Stevenage, North Herts and beyond.

It was closed after a final day of sales in early July.

Three shop staff affected by this closure have been offered roles at other Garden House Hospice Care shops in the town, with all volunteers offered alternative roles too.

Director of income generation Carla Pilsworth said: “We are saddened to close our Broadwater shop in Stevenage just three years after its opening.

"We would like to thank our staff and many volunteers for their tireless work and commitment, particularly against the backdrop of the pandemic.

"Our commitment to the town is as strong as ever and we will continue to look for future opportunities in the local area.

“Finally thank you to everyone who has made a donation or purchased items from our Broadwater shop. Your support is crucial in allowing us to raise the funds needed to provide our free specialist end-of-life palliative care and we look forward to seeing them again soon at another shop.”

The next nearest Garden House Hospice Care shops for supporters in Stevenage are Stevenage Old Town, Stevenage Forum, Garden House and Home, Queensway and Junior House in The Oval.