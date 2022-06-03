The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Business

Free business event aims to 'encourage aspiration'

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 6:30 AM June 3, 2022
Stevenage entrepreneur Adrian Hawkins

Stevenage businessman Adrian Hawkins wants to encourage other people's business aspirations - Credit: Supplied

A free event for entrepreneurs will be held at Co-Space in Stevenage's Town Square on June 23.

Be Your Own Boss, from 9am to 11am, is an advice and networking event for those at the business planning stage, about to launch a new business, or in the first six months of trading.

Speakers include Stevenage's Adrian Hawkins OBE - founder of manufacturing firm Weldability SIF and biz4Biz, and chair of Herts LEP Skills and Employment Board and Stevenage Development Board, which is overseeing the town's regeneration.

Adrian said: "﻿Stevenage has the highest level of residents under 60 not in the workplace. Employment opportunities locally and jobs that will arrive over the next three to five years may help resolve this issue, if we can create aspiration to achieve higher qualifications and level up the range of incomes available.

"In the meantime, we need to encourage aspiration in other ways."

Reserve your place at biz4biz.org/be-your-own-boss.

Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Eighteen-year-old Kajetan Migdal (pictured), was taken to Lister Hospital

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Teenager was ‘murdered on way home from prom’ in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
An uninsured driver is handcuffed by police for breach of the peace

Herts Live News

Eighteen-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Police signage

St Albans Magistrates Court

Teen charged with murder after death of 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School

Obituary | Exclusive

School pays tribute to ‘continual source of pride’ Kajetan Migdal

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon