Free business event aims to 'encourage aspiration'

A free event for entrepreneurs will be held at Co-Space in Stevenage's Town Square on June 23.

Be Your Own Boss, from 9am to 11am, is an advice and networking event for those at the business planning stage, about to launch a new business, or in the first six months of trading.

Speakers include Stevenage's Adrian Hawkins OBE - founder of manufacturing firm Weldability SIF and biz4Biz, and chair of Herts LEP Skills and Employment Board and Stevenage Development Board, which is overseeing the town's regeneration.

Adrian said: "﻿Stevenage has the highest level of residents under 60 not in the workplace. Employment opportunities locally and jobs that will arrive over the next three to five years may help resolve this issue, if we can create aspiration to achieve higher qualifications and level up the range of incomes available.

"In the meantime, we need to encourage aspiration in other ways."

Reserve your place at biz4biz.org/be-your-own-boss.