Free parking in Letchworth town centre to welcome back shoppers

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 2:22 PM April 22, 2021   
The Wynd, Letchworth

Free parking is available in Letchworth town centre, including at the Wynd - Credit: Google

The Letchworth Business Improvement District is boosting the shopping experience in the town by offering free parking, with hopes it will help draw customers back to our local stores.

Shoppers can use parking areas 4, 6 and 8 - Arena Car Park, Rowland Way and The Wynd -  for up to three hours, completely free of charge. 

free parking poster

Free parking is available in Letchworth to help welcome shoppers back to the town - Credit: Letchworth BID

As the stores emerged from our third lockdown on Monday, April 12, BID manager Chris Wilson has been working with town centre businesses.

He said: "Many of our businesses have been a real lifeline for our community throughout the pandemic, so now we need to do our bit to ensure our shops and independent businesses can recover from this challenging time.

"Our independent businesses work really hard because they genuinely love what they do. The customer service that they offer and the way they run their businesses is done with a lot of heart, something you won't find online!"

Lockdown Easing
