Free climate conference to help businesses 'grow through sustainability'

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:30 PM February 2, 2022
Updated: 1:38 PM February 2, 2022
Businesses in Stevenage are invited to attend a 'Grow Through Sustainability' conference 

Businesses will be welcomed to join a free climate change conference hosted by Stevenage Borough Council. 

The “Grow through Sustainability” workshop is set to help businesses understand how to lower their carbon emissions, to help cut costs and get our town to net zero by 2030.

Funded by the Hertfordshire Health Protection Board, the event will give advice on steps businesses can take now to improve efficiencies and support to go greener, for increased productivity to their business.

Attendees will also be given information about funding streams available to help create low carbon workplaces and support for sustainable plans.

The event is being headlined by Planet Mark, who brought the Zero Carbon Battle Bus to COP26 in Glasgow. 

Stevenage’s ElectrAssure will also be supporting the event and will highlight the opportunities for businesses in the sustainability sector.

Councillor Lloyd Briscoe at Stevenage Borough Council said: “We are delighted to be supporting this event in helping our businesses to progress their sustainability journey and join the tens of thousands of other organisations who have already committed to the Race to Zero.

"In these challenging of times, where we are faced with rising costs, we would like to highlight to our business community that by using low-carbon technologies, they can achieve major cost savings and efficiency savings, as well as doing their bit to protect the planet.

“This is a great opportunity for all business across Hertfordshire to come together, learn from each other and take advantage of all the support that is readily available to support them with their ambitions to reduce their overall carbon footprint.”

“This event is for all businesses small, medium or large and I would encourage as many Stevenage businesses as possible to take up the opportunity to learn more about some of the very simple steps they can take now to reduce their emissions and benefit from the cost savings.”

The event will be held at The Fielder Centre at Hatfield Business Park on February 11, 2022.

Businesses in Stevenage can register for free at growthroughsustainability.eventbrite.co.uk.

