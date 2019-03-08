Fancy flying in the former private jet of Stevenage's Lewis Hamilton? It will cost you a pretty penny...

The eye-catching bright red Bombardier Challenger 605 which is now part of the Saxon Air fleet. Insert: Lewis Hamilton. Pictures: Saxon Air/PA Images

You could call it the Formula One racing car of the skies. This striking red jet once owned by Stevenage's F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is now available for VIP flights after being snapped up by an air firm.

The Bombardier Challenger 605 which is now part of the Saxon Air fleet. Picture: Saxon Air The Bombardier Challenger 605 which is now part of the Saxon Air fleet. Picture: Saxon Air

And if you fancy travelling in style, this plane has all the luxury extras you might expect its flamboyant former owner to demand.

SaxonAir is now offering the Bombardier 605 for premier private trips from Norwich Airport - whether it's for business or leisure. It costs £40,000 for a return trip from London to Moscow, but does have 10 seats.

The air firm, based at the city's airport, is currently promoting the plane across its own social media.

The full package includes hot food, beds, a multi-lingual flight attendant along with a phone, dual DVD screens and an opulent lavatory.

Norwich Airport where Saxon Air is based. Picture: Archant Norwich Airport where Saxon Air is based. Picture: Archant

Pictures of the interior show plush dark grey carpets and leather seating panelled in bright red along with red cushions, in-built drinks holders and automatic blinds.

The new plane, estimated to have cost £25 million, forms part of the seven-strong charter fleet at SaxonAir, which also boasts three helicopters.

The plane is available for charter now.

The plane provides "that excess performance that riders have come to expect from the challenger line" according to SaxonAir's website. It has 1,150 sqft of space and seating for up to 10 passengers with lower cabin windows than older models for a better view and LED lighting throughout. It also boasts more headroom for passengers and a new form of insulation which provides "a much quieter travel experience".

At a 470 knot speed, it's built for comfort more than speed, but can still get you to your destination quickly, the description states.

Alex Durand, CEO of SaxonAir, said: "The challenger not only increases our long range charter fleet, joining the Embraer Legacy 500 in its transatlantic capability but also builds on our diverse offering. From small helicopters through to a global range of 16 seater business jets, SaxonAir can accommodate any aviation requirement.

"As an established member of the Norwich business landscape it's exciting to welcome such a well-known aircraft and to see increasing use from both the business and leisure community. Through our broader offering we hope to attract a diverse range of customers, ensuring that non-scheduled aviation is increasingly accessible to a wider group than just the super-rich. Norwich feels like a really exciting place to be at the moment, with a thriving university, an award winning market and increasing diversification. This is just another chance to demonstrate our local capability."

SaxonAir was established in 2007 offering private air travel starting with just one plane and one helicopter. It then became part of the Klyne Aviation Group in 2009 and now transport more than 40,000 passengers and 700 tonnes of freight each year for flights in and out of Norwich Airport.

In 2011 a new business aviation centre and hangar was created which now forms the firm's headquarters and in 2014 a third hangar was completed.