Award-winning pizza chain opens Stevenage branch

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:50 AM July 12, 2022
Updated: 12:13 PM July 12, 2022
Fireaway, with black and orange balloons and glass windows.

The new branch is situated on Park Place. - Credit: Fireaway / Oceanic Media

Fireaway, which claims to be "the UK’s fastest-growing pizza takeaway chain", has opened a new branch in Stevenage.

The pizzeria's latest outlet is situated in Park Place, and opened its doors to the public last Tuesday (July 5).

Fireaway launched in London in 2016, and opened its 100th store earlier this year (2022).

The interior of Fireaway, with a board reading "King of Pizza".

Four different pizza bases, four different cheeses, four meats and 20 different toppings are available. - Credit: Fireaway / Oceanic Media

In 2021, the chain won Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year at the PAPA (pizza, pasta and Italian food association) Awards.

At the new location, customers will be able to choose between four different pizza bases, four different cheeses, four meats and 20 different toppings.

A pizza and a bottle of water, with black tiling behind.

The chain won Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year at the 2021 PAPA Awards. - Credit: Fireaway / Oceanic Media

A "Nutella Pizza" is also available, and is unique to the chain.

Fireaway's founder, Mario Aleppo, said: "We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

Pizzas in a white-tiled pizza oven.

Fireaway's pizzas are baked for three minutes in 400-degree pizza oven. - Credit: Fireaway / Oceanic Media

The Stevenage branch of Fireaway is open between 12 noon and 11.00pm, seven days a week.

The restaurant also delivers via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

