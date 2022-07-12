The new branch is situated on Park Place. - Credit: Fireaway / Oceanic Media

Fireaway, which claims to be "the UK’s fastest-growing pizza takeaway chain", has opened a new branch in Stevenage.

The pizzeria's latest outlet is situated in Park Place, and opened its doors to the public last Tuesday (July 5).

Fireaway launched in London in 2016, and opened its 100th store earlier this year (2022).

In 2021, the chain won Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year at the PAPA (pizza, pasta and Italian food association) Awards.

At the new location, customers will be able to choose between four different pizza bases, four different cheeses, four meats and 20 different toppings.

A "Nutella Pizza" is also available, and is unique to the chain.

Fireaway's founder, Mario Aleppo, said: "We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

The Stevenage branch of Fireaway is open between 12 noon and 11.00pm, seven days a week.

The restaurant also delivers via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.