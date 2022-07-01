Award-winning Hitchin nursery celebrates bumper year for staff

Highbury Lodge Day Nursery in Hitchin pulled out all the stops for National Employee Ownership Day as they celebrated a record profit-sharing year for their company.

The staff team - all full partners in the award-winning Childbase Partnership, which has topped UK Best Workplace tables for the last two years - swapped uniforms for relaxed clothing and enjoyed sweet treats, as well as a buffet lunch spread, games and a photobooth.

Carol Kewley, manager of the Ofsted-rated Outstanding Highbury Lodge, said: “After the challenges of the past couple of years, we have never been more committed to each other or the children and families in our care.

"As owners, every employee has a voice, a role in the decision-making process and a share of the profits, so we are all personally invested in giving our children the best possible nursery experience.”

Childbase Partnership, which has 45 day nurseries in the south of England, was rated No. 1 and No. 2 UK best large company to work for in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Company founder and chairman Mike Thompson was rated best leader in both years.