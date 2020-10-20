Review: We take a deep dive with @Bambuu’s brand new eco-friendly product range

This week we’ve been reviewing Hitchin-based @Bambuu’s new purposeful product range, featuring everything from toothbrushes to tote bags.

Launched in September, the team at @Bambuu have been trying to inspire others to make ‘One Simple Change’ since they set, and achieved, their goal of selling one million bamboo toothbrushes in 2019.

The new purposeful product range offers reasonably-priced reusable straws, water bottles, coffee mugs, lunch boxes and more.

But, the real sell of these products is their environmentally-friendly approach, something that owners Tommie Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge take extremely seriously.

We start with the original @BambuuBrush (£2.50), which is made from 100 per cent renewable bamboo. Although I prefer electric toothbrushes, this was soft on my gums and did the job it says on the tin – everything you want from a functional toothbrush.

I’m no dental hygiene specialist, but I didn’t notice anything particularly special about the @BambuuBrush. The one thing I did feel, was better about myself for having done my bit for the environment by not using a single-use plastic toothbrush.

The four pack of bamboo or stainless steel reusable straws (£4.95) are useful accessories that come with their own cleaning kit.

I had no issues using the bamboo straws, which were thick but easy to clean. The stainless steel variant is also useful, looks more refined but is slightly more awkward to clean.

Coming in two shapes, I also had a mixed experience with the stainless steel set. One straw is curved, while the other is straight. The curved one is fantastic, but sipping on anything using the straight straw felt like significantly more work.

I will admit they are infinitely better than the useless paper straws, offered by some retailers, that ruin perfectly good drinks with a melt in your mouth experience.

I was more taken by ‘The Coffee Mug’ (£16), which is understated yet stylish.

With its crisp, powdered black finish, you could be sipping your latté in style for hours on end.

The mug is advertised as being able to keep your drinks hot for between four and eight hours, and while that seems ambitious, I did pop some tea into the handy travel mug while I went for a hour and a half-long walk, and it remained hot throughout.

The lid and seal are tight, and it’s definitely leak proof. On said walk, I stored the mug in @Bambuu’s Tote Bag (£7.95) which was surprisingly spacious. I can confirm, to my girlfriend’s delight, there were no spillages from ‘The Coffee Mug’ on our picnic.

My favourite of the set was ‘The Water Bottle’ (£20). With a neat black finish, smart wood finish lid and ‘One Simple Change’ message embossed, I was impressed with this simple yet slick bottle.

I’ve used Chilly’s reusable water bottles in the past, but the superior size of @Bambuu’s product (750ml) keeps an avid water drinker such as myself hydrated throughout the day.

The stainless steel interior keeps drinks cool or hot, depending on your preference. The small handle is useful and a few friends commented on the bottle’s high quality material – which is also advertised as BPA-free.

The only minor downside I could find was the lid. It seemed to fit my bottle slightly awkwardly and needed a bit more pressure than I expected to seal it shut.

Overall, I thought the products were all reasonably priced and either met or exceeded my expectations.

Better yet, with each sale of their new products, @Bambuu will make a donation to the Bucklersbury–based charity Humanitas – which works to support vulnerable children across the globe.

So why not support a local business, which is offering affordable, quality products that can help you make ‘One Simple Change’? To get yours, visit www.bambuubrush.com