Discover new and flexible ways to work from home

PUBLISHED: 12:11 02 July 2020

Noises and distractions can make it hard to work at home. Picture: Getty Images

Renting a desk in a shared office space can boost your productivity and help you work better at home.

Book a space where your teams can meet safely to discuss upcoming projects. Picture: Mantle Business CentresBook a space where your teams can meet safely to discuss upcoming projects. Picture: Mantle Business Centres

Jo Hart from Mantle who runs Kings Court Business Centre in Stevenage explains all you need to know about their new flexible home working package and how it can help.

Q: How can a rented office space help your return to work?

Use a virtual office service to help nurture your client relationships and establish your brand. Picture: Mantle Business CentresUse a virtual office service to help nurture your client relationships and establish your brand. Picture: Mantle Business Centres

A: During the pandemic, we’ve all had to adapt the way we work. For many, this may include working from home while your office is closed.

This can prove challenging and less than ideal for some. With our new Home-Flexi option you can use a Mantle office space for as many days of the week as you need.

This will make it easier to focus on work, stay organised and help those that are juggling work responsibilities and taking care of the children.

Q: What does the new Home-Flexi option work?

A: It’s a flexible option meaning you can combine working from home with working in an office environment. You’ll have access to all Mantle Business Centres - we have offices in Cambridgeshire, Duxford, Stansted, Chelmsford, Stevenage, and Oxfordshire.

If you need to travel for business, this will make it easy to plan ahead. You’ll have access to our meeting rooms, providing you with a professional space to meet with clients. It can also benefit teams that want to check-in. You can plan projects and bolster team spirits and comradery.

Q: Who are the office spaces designed for?

A: Our offices cater to a variety of needs. They work well for corporate clients and small to medium businesses. They can help you save money on costly overheads and cut down on unused office space.

As there’s no long-term contract, you can rent the space for as long as you need and leave with one month’s notice. This level of flexibility is what businesses will need to move forward over the next few months.

You can use the office as your business address for business post and parcel delivery. This will make it easier for your clients to get in touch and add professionalism and credibility to your business.

Use our virtual office services to improve your businesses. We’ll handle calls on your behalf to help build and grow your brand and reputation and nurture important client relationships.

Our Kings Court Business Centre is close to London. Conveniently located, our Stevenage office can save you money and keep you safe by avoiding the need to commute long distances on public transport.

Q: Why do you think it’s important for businesses and employees to find new ways of working?

A: It may be some time before people can return to offices. As we try to adapt to a new normal, businesses will need to change and update how they work. We’re doing all we can to find new and innovative ways to help our clients do this.

The Home-Flexi option could offer businesses the money-saving solution they need to survive right now. It can also help those that are required to work from home. It can be mentally challenging to manage a routine while working remotely. A few days a week in one of our business centres can help boost your productivity and focus. Being around other people can also help to improve your mental well-being.

We’re following all government advice to ensure our offices are safe. Our clients can rest easy knowing their environment in our centres is secure for them to come in and use it whenever they need.

Visit mantlebusinesscentres.co.uk for more information about our Home-Flexi option. Call 01438 878800 to book a tour of the office.

Kings Court Business Centre is located on London Road. Stevenage, SG1 2NG.

