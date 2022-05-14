Budget-friendly fun for all as Letchworth marks International Day of Families

Letchworth Heritage Foundation is celebrating International Day of Families this Sunday (May 15) with a host of great events, activities and offers across several of its venues.

The International Day of Families was established by the United Nations in 1993. The day aims to highlight the important role that families hold in communities, cultures and societies; and raise awareness of issues faced by families throughout the world.

To mark the day, Letchworth Heritage Foundation will be putting on several budget-friendly activities at a number of their family attractions for visitors to enjoy.

Museum at One Garden City will be popping up at The Wynd in Letchworth town centre with a special Outdoor Museum.

The micro museum is currently closed as it prepares for its latest exhibition, but families can head to the free outdoor exhibition to learn about Letchworth’s unique history. After exploring the outdoor displays, little ones will get to take home a goody bag.

Broadway Gallery, in The Arcade, invites families to book a slot at their free Family Arts workshops which run each Saturday.

The workshops are for children under 10 and are hosted by artist Mollie Mclellan. Spaces can be booked at www.broadway-letchworth.com/gallery.

You can also drop into The Kids’ Gallery on Sunday where children and their grown-ups can spend quality time together creating artwork to take home using the gallery's art materials, all of which is free.

Broadway Cinema & Theatre will be holding a Kids Club screening of Paw Patrol at 10.30am on Sunday. Tickets to Kids Club screenings are just £1.75 per person and can be booked online via Broadway’s website.

Standalone Farm is also taking part by running a special promotion to mark International Day of Families.

Those who purchased a Standalone Farm Annual Passes online will receive a 10 per cent discount with the special discount code DAYOFFAMILY10 (valid until Sunday).

Annual Passholders will then be able to visit Standalone anytime they wish during the farms open season, and enjoy the playground, animal activities and access exclusive discount of upcoming special events.