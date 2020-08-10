Last chance to apply for Business Support Grants in North Herts

The coronavirus Business Support Grant Fund will close permanently on August, 28. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Business owners in North Herts are being encouraged to make the most of the government’s Business Support Grant fund before it closes permanently this month.

The grant scheme, which is designed to support businesses across the country through the coronavirus lockdown, will close on Friday August, 28.

North Hertfordshire District Council has acted as administrator on behalf of the government, awarding grant funding to those eligible across the district.

Two sets of funding are available:

• Small Business Grant Fund – Available to small businesses with a rateable value of under £15,000. They may be eligible to receive a £10,000 grant to assist with the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses.

• Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant – Qualifying retail, hospitality and leisure venues with rateable values under £51,000 could be eligible for grants of either £10,000 or £25,000.

Qualifying businesses include but are not limited to cafés, restaurants, bars, cinemas, bingo halls, hotels, letting agencies or gyms and spas.

The funding is not awarded as a loan, meaning businesses will not need to pay the money back.

Cllr Keith Hoskins, NHDC’s executive member for enterprise and co-operative development said: “This money has proven to be a vital lifeline for many local businesses over the past few months. If you are a local business, you think you might qualify and you haven’t applied, do get in touch before the closing date.”

Cllr Ian Albert, NHDC’s executive member for finance said: “We are really pleased to have helped administer this grant scheme which has financially helped to keep many local businesses afloat during these very difficult times.

“Please, if you own a business in North Herts and have not yet looked into whether you qualify for this funding, do so before the closing date on 28 August.”

To find out if your business is eligible for support and to apply for a Business Support Grant go to www.north-herts.gov.uk/business-support