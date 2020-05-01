Advanced search

North Herts to consider licence for new Chicken George restaurant

PUBLISHED: 13:03 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 01 May 2020

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Councillors in North Hertfordshire are set to decide whether or not to licence a new takeaway and restaurant in Hitchin.

Chicken George, which already has a popular eatery in Luton, plans to open a new outlet in Bancroft, in Hitchin town centre.

Initially the application had asked for a licence to stay open as late as 2.30am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

You may also want to watch:

But, following concerns from residents about opening hours, potential noise and litter, the revised application seeks to limit the opening hours of the takeaway to 11pm Monday to Wednesday, 11.30pm on Thursdays to Saturdays and 10pm on Sundays.

Meanwhile, it seeks to open the restaurant until 11.30pm on Sundays to Wednesdays, 12.30am on Thursdays and 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Alcohol will only be served to diners in the restaurant.

Police and environmental protection officers have not objected to the amended application.

On Thursday, May 7, North Herts District Council’s licensing sub-committee will meet virtually to determine whether to grant the application.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Hitchin residents speak on plans to bring five-storey apartment block to centre of town

The proposals would see two connected five-storey blocks of flats built in Garrison Court, Hitchin. Picture: Scoot Studio

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police witness appeal after cyclist hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious inujries after an incident on the A507, Stotfold. Picture: Archant

Most Read

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Hitchin residents speak on plans to bring five-storey apartment block to centre of town

The proposals would see two connected five-storey blocks of flats built in Garrison Court, Hitchin. Picture: Scoot Studio

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police witness appeal after cyclist hospitalised with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist sustained serious inujries after an incident on the A507, Stotfold. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

North Herts to consider licence for new Chicken George restaurant

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Stotfold cake maker’s joy at commission to make Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday cake

Emma Azzopardi, owner of Stotfold's Box of Cakes, was commissoned to make a three-tier cake for Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday. Picture: Darren Miles from Miles of Smiles

Food and garden waste collection to resume in North Herts

Food and garden waste collection will recommence on May 11. Picture: NHDC

Police issue 189 fines for Hertfordshire coronavirus lockdown breaches

Herts police have issued 189 fixed penalty fines in the county over the last month. Picture: RADAR

Secret Samaritans’ doorstep lunch deliveries to Stotfold’s vulnerable during coronavirus lockdown

Good samaritans are secretly paying for lunch boxes to be delivered to the elderly and vulnerable in Stotfold during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Box of Cakes
Drive 24