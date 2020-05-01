North Herts to consider licence for new Chicken George restaurant

Councillors in North Hertfordshire are set to decide whether or not to licence a new takeaway and restaurant in Hitchin.

Chicken George, which already has a popular eatery in Luton, plans to open a new outlet in Bancroft, in Hitchin town centre.

Initially the application had asked for a licence to stay open as late as 2.30am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

But, following concerns from residents about opening hours, potential noise and litter, the revised application seeks to limit the opening hours of the takeaway to 11pm Monday to Wednesday, 11.30pm on Thursdays to Saturdays and 10pm on Sundays.

Meanwhile, it seeks to open the restaurant until 11.30pm on Sundays to Wednesdays, 12.30am on Thursdays and 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Alcohol will only be served to diners in the restaurant.

Police and environmental protection officers have not objected to the amended application.

On Thursday, May 7, North Herts District Council’s licensing sub-committee will meet virtually to determine whether to grant the application.