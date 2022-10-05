Family-run Chevronic Centre celebrates 30 years in business

Thirty years ago a budding businessman began his career from his parents' garage. Now, he and his family have celebrated three decades of the company.

Rob Moss, his wife Lisa, children and sister-in-law, from Chevronic Centre in Hitchin, pulled out all the stops for the big birthday on Saturday - while raising money for Garden House Hospice Care.

There were plenty of classic cars to enjoy at the jam-packed anniversary celebrations at Chevronic Centre Ltd - Credit: Duncan Jack Photography

The Chevronic Centre in Wilbury Way restores and repairs Citroen vehicles old and new for loyal customers, while the centre also boasts a classic car showroom that opened last year.

Rob told the Comet: "30 years of running the business - it feels a bit weird! And I think the biggest thing is when you are quite young and doing something, you don't give a lot of thought to what you'll be doing in 10, 20, 30 years' time.

Crowds turned out to celebrate the milestone anniversary, while raising money for Garden House Hospice Care - Credit: Duncan Jack Photography

"When I started I had two or three rented garages, and I was buying cars and stripping them and selling the parts. There's been quite a bit of reflection from the staff that have come and gone, and the sort of work that we do now compared to work we did years ago.

"We remembered clients that are no longer with us."

Guests enjoyed "joy rides" in some of the classic cars throughout the day, as well as a live band which travelled from the south coast to be a part of the day.

Rob Moss and his family celebrate 30 years in business - Credit: Duncan Jack Photography

Some regular customers who hail from as far as Holland, France, Cornwall and Yorkshire also made the trip to join the festivities.

"It was very intense sorting out Saturday - there was a lot to take in," Rob continued.

Rob's children entertained with a competition to show off their skills - Credit: Duncan Jack Photography

"We had a competition that my children took part in, to strip parts of a car, and called out to the audience to see who else would like to have a go.

"We also had a couple of old Citroens revving which was a lot of fun, people loved that. The classic cars went down really well, we had cars coming up and down the road most of the day.

Visitors enjoyed 'joy rides' in classic Citroens - Credit: Duncan Jack Photography

"We even had local Citroen specialists, who'd probably be our competition, come along which was really nice. They are friends we've known since we started.

"There's probably not another Citroen garage specialist in Europe that put on an event that we did - it's quite an unusual occurrence to have an independent Citroen garage!"