A holiday park in Bedfordshire is set to shut for the Queen's funeral.

Holidaymakers at Center Parcs Woburn Forest, which is around seven miles from the Hertfordshire border, will be asked to leave the park from 10am on Monday, September 19.

Center Parcs said the closure - which will last for 24 hours and fall on the bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral - is being made "out of respect".

A company spokesperson said: "We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey.

"All guests impacted by the closure will receive an email today explaining the options available."

Center Parcs confirmed holidaymakers who want to cancel their stay can receive a full refund, and that partial refunds are on offer for holidaymakers whose breaks will be shorter than planned.

The Woburn Forest outfit features an aqua park, a mineral room and a "haven for wildlife including muntjac deer, hedgehogs and lizards".

According to the PA news agency, guests partway through seven-day holidays – which generally cost more than £1,000 for a family-of-four at this time of year – will be forced to spend the night elsewhere or go home early.

Along with its Bedfordshire site, the 24-hour closure will also affect Center Parcs sites in Elveden Forest (Suffolk), Whinfell Forest (Cumbria), Sherwood Forest (Nottinghamshire) and Longleat Forest (Wiltshire).

Holidaymakers and customers have criticised the decision to shut accommodation during the Queen's funeral on Facebook.

One social media user wrote: "It should be a celebration of her life, shouldn't it?

"People should be enjoying their holidays, drinking, laughing."

Another said: "We were five related families getting together for our annual family holiday - with two small children and two dogs, three hours from home!

"Where the hell are we supposed to go for one night?!

"It’s that or cancel some or all of the much anticipated holiday!

"Sorry, but this is an awful, awful decision that has left us devastated.

"By all means close the restaurants and activities, but let us stay on the park!"

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8.

A state funeral is due to take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Guidance for the September 19 bank holiday is published in a Q&A format on the Gov.uk website.

It reads: "Is this an official bank holiday, or does it have a special status?

"This bank holiday is official and applies in the same way as all others."

The Q&A adds: "Some employment contracts ask individuals to work some Saturdays/bank holidays. Can these individuals take this bank holiday off work?

"This is a matter for discussion between individuals and their employer."