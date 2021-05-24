Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Business

'Our final chapter' - closure for town centre staple Burrs shoe store

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 9:34 AM May 24, 2021    Updated: 9:51 AM May 24, 2021
Jean Burr

Jean Burr will be closing the doors at Burrs Shoes in Letchworth - Credit: Courtesy of Jean Burr

A Letchworth shoe shop, which has been part of the town centre's furniture since 1963, will close its doors for good following a tough lockdown and the lure of the online marketplace. 

Burrs opened in Leys Avenue in 1963, becoming the flagship for what became a 10-strong franchise for the family-run business.

Victor Burr took over the Food Health Store in Letchworth in 1963. Picture: Burrs Shoe Store

Victor Burr took over the Food Health Store in Letchworth in 1963. - Credit: Burrs Shoe Store

Over the years, Burrs' shops in Henlow Camp, Royston, March, Bicester, Bedford, Biggleswade, Hatfield, Hertford and Ware closed one by one.

At the helm of the remaining Letchworth shop is Jean Burr, daughter of Victor Burr who opened the family's first shop in Henlow Camp in 1933.

Jean and Chico

Jean plans having a well-earned rest and spending time with her new dog Chico, as she shuts up Burrs for good - Credit: Courtesy of Jean Burr

She told the Comet: "Lockdown, and people shopping online, has had a big impact on business.

You may also want to watch:

"Lockdown has been the final chapter. At one time, we had 10 shops, with myself and my three brothers running things. They have retired, and I'm the last one."

Burrs downsized in 2019, and Jean has said she's ready close the doors after dedicating her life to the business.

Jean Burr has decided to close the shoe store, Picture: Burrs Shoe Store

Jean Burr downsized Burrs shoe store in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Top gear! Supercars drive into Knebworth for Petrolheadonism event
  2. 2 Walk-in vaccinations to continue in Herts
  3. 3 Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week
  1. 4 'Our final chapter' - closure for town centre staple Burrs shoe store
  2. 5 Have you seen this missing woman?
  3. 6 Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at London King's Cross station in June
  4. 7 COVID-19: Indian variant reported in 75 per cent of cases in Stevenage
  5. 8 Have you seen this wanted man?
  6. 9 50 people that shaped our community
  7. 10 Council breaks safety laws in major refurb of flat blocks

"It's stressful running your own business, and for health reasons it's the right time," she said.

"We have got some loyal customers who continue to support us through these changing times with more and more people buying online.

"There was a time when we first opened in the 60s when people would queue outside the door. Times have changed, and I've seen lots of changes in Letchworth.

"It's sad for me - I was born into it. I would walk from St Francis' College and go to help out after school, and on Saturdays as well."

When the family had 10 shops to manage, Jean was responsible for staff training and buying stock - and has taken on many different roles as the business owner for many years.

Jean continued: "We have had some very loyal members of staff - one that was with us for 27 years and another for 23 years. We want to thank all the staff and wish them all the best for the future.

"We built our business on giving the best customer service - that was our strength.

"This will be like a new life for me. It's all I have known. Part of me is very sad, I have lots of happy memories with the customers.

"We are sorry to let our loyal customers down, and thank them for their custom over the years." 

Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Another van has been targeted by thieves while parked in a Stevenage car park. Pic: Archant

Man dies at scene of three-vehicle crash

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Neighbourhood Bakes' Amy and Helena outside of their new shop at 12 Bucklersbury, Hitchin

Lockdown Easing

Hitchin welcomes tasty new business to town centre

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus.

Lockdown Easing

May 17: What can and can't open when COVID lockdown rules ease?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
One of the Six Hills Roman burial mounds on Six Hills Way in Stevenage

Housing

Worry flat block build threatens Roman burial mounds

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus