Discounted film tickets in Letchworth to mark National Cinema Day

Letchworth's Broadway Cinema is taking part in National Cinema Day which will see £3 tickets for the day - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

Broadway Cinema in Letchworth is participating in National Cinema Day - offering bargain tickets at just £3.

This Saturday, September 3, cinema-goers can enjoy the discount as part of the UK-wide celebration of film.

Broadway will be one of several cinemas taking part in the initiative which has been organised by the UK Cinema Association.

Broadway in Letchworth is one of many cinemas taking part in the initiative - Credit: National Cinema Day

The day aims to support film and celebrate cinemas across the UK as audiences return to the big screen following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Letchworth Heritage Foundation venues manager, Jason Valentine, said: “We’re thrilled that Broadway Cinema will be taking part in National Cinema Day.

"It’s a wonderful occasion to celebrate cinema-going, there’s nothing like grabbing your popcorn and watching a film on the big screen.

"On September 3, we invite film fans to bag a bargain to the latest blockbuster or family film with tickets on sale for just £3. We hope this initiative will thank our amazing visitors and local community for their incredible support.”

Broadway will be showing a range of films on the day including new release Beast and Three Thousand Years of Longing, alongside family favourite DC League of Super Pets.

To find out the full programme of films and to book tickets head to www.broadway-letchworth.com