Discounted film tickets in Letchworth to mark National Cinema Day
- Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation
Broadway Cinema in Letchworth is participating in National Cinema Day - offering bargain tickets at just £3.
This Saturday, September 3, cinema-goers can enjoy the discount as part of the UK-wide celebration of film.
Broadway will be one of several cinemas taking part in the initiative which has been organised by the UK Cinema Association.
The day aims to support film and celebrate cinemas across the UK as audiences return to the big screen following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Letchworth Heritage Foundation venues manager, Jason Valentine, said: “We’re thrilled that Broadway Cinema will be taking part in National Cinema Day.
"It’s a wonderful occasion to celebrate cinema-going, there’s nothing like grabbing your popcorn and watching a film on the big screen.
"On September 3, we invite film fans to bag a bargain to the latest blockbuster or family film with tickets on sale for just £3. We hope this initiative will thank our amazing visitors and local community for their incredible support.”
Most Read
- 1 Letchworth and Baldock businesses close due to 'incident'
- 2 A505 closed due to crash near Hitchin
- 3 New kitchen retailer opens in Stevenage
- 4 Council confirms Stevenage Old Town car parks 'may be redeveloped'
- 5 VW and Volvo in two-car crash near Stevenage
- 6 Brave Stevenage NHS worker held at knifepoint by burglar takes action to help others
- 7 Hitchin man 'wanted' amid robbery and assault investigation
- 8 'Reset week' as Lister Hospital 'unable to deliver comprehensive care' due to pressure
- 9 13-year-old boy missing from Letchworth
- 10 A day of nostalgia at Jackmans Estate's 60th anniversary event
Broadway will be showing a range of films on the day including new release Beast and Three Thousand Years of Longing, alongside family favourite DC League of Super Pets.
To find out the full programme of films and to book tickets head to www.broadway-letchworth.com