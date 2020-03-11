New independent business opens its doors in Hitchin high street

BMAS Hitchin, a specialist mobility bathroom provider, recently opened in the town. Picture: Abigail Fisher Archant

A new business that helps those with physical disabilities live more independently has recently opened in Hitchin.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

BMAS Hitchin offer cost-effective andl bathing solutions for a more independent life. Picture: Abigail Fisher BMAS Hitchin offer cost-effective andl bathing solutions for a more independent life. Picture: Abigail Fisher

BMAS Hitchin, or Bathing Mobility Advisory Service, opened their new showroom in Hermitage Road in the town centre on February, 29.

The family-run company specialise in bathing mobility and say they are passionate about helping people bathe safely in their own home.

They offer free consultations to assess every customer's existing bathroom and their personal needs.

You may also want to watch:

Store manager Lee Brand, who has 26 years of experience in the adaptation industry, is excited about the new store opening.

He said: 'At BMAS, we promote independent living and it's the reason we do what we do. We provide safe and suitable bathing, that comes future proofed and without the 'mobility' look.

'For us, it's very important to put the heart of the customer at the heart of everything we do.

'Safe and independent bathing is so essential to health and well-being. I very much look forward to meeting and being of service to the residents of Hitchin and the surrounding areas in Hertfordshire.'

You can visit the new BMAS showroom at 67 Hermitage Road, Hitchin or find out more at bathingmobility.co.uk/contact/hitchin. The showroom is open between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 5pm on Saturdays.

Contact Lee and the team to book a free home consultation on 01462 889 097 or via herts@bathingmobility.co.uk