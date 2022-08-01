The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Hertfordshire Business Awards back for fourth year

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:09 PM August 1, 2022
Hertfordshire biz4Biz gala 2022

Hertfordshire biz4Biz gala 2022 - Credit: biz4Biz

The best and brightest in business gathered at Tewin Bury Farm recently for the fourth biz4Biz Awards gala evening, now recognised as the Hertfordshire Business Awards.

Hosted by the popular TV and radio broadcaster Nicki Chapman, the awards saw no less than 18 categories announced on the night - including the prestigious business of the year award sponsored by Barclays.

ertfordshire businesses gathered for an evening of glamour at the biz4Biz gala

Hertfordshire businesses gathered for an evening of glamour at the biz4Biz gala - Credit: biz4Biz

Flamingo Horticulture, based in Stevenage, scooped the Business of the Year accolade along with the Best Sustainability Award, while St Albans-based JPA Workspaces claimed the judges award.

Commenting on the event, biz4Biz chairman and founder Adrian Hawkins OBE said: “The event has proved to be the Hertfordshire business world’s greatest opportunity to demonstrate our ability to overcome adversity, rise to the current challenges, support our very important customers and staff, and encourage young people to work and enjoy a career in the business world.

"We have witnessed many examples of best practice and each of the winners tonight have proven they are worthy contenders as strength and resolve in business are now more necessary than ever in our global village.”
 
The biggest round of applause was reserved for the Covid Hero Award which saw accolades handed out to Stevenage FC Foundation, Garden House Hospice Care, Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust and Hertfordshire Independent Living.
 
Charities on the night were Garden House Hospice Care and East and North Hertfordshire Hospital’s Sunshine Appeal and a total of £6,000 was raised for these worthy causes.
 
biz4Biz has been established for 12 years and represents the interests of businesses and their people in the Home Counties.

In 2022 alone biz4Biz has delivered the Business awards, a widely supported Sustainability conference, several ConneXions events and multiple free Insight and Sustainability Biz magazines, along with offering a new business directory and successful associates programme for everyone to become involved in promoting the importance of business to society.
 
For further details call 0330 9002777 or email secretariat@biz4biz.org.

