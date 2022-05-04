The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Sale of village pub prompts call for community bids

Louise McEvoy

Published: 8:36 AM May 4, 2022
Outside The Cricketers pub in Weston

The owner of The Cricketers in Weston, Anglian Country Inns, is intending to sell the pub - Credit: Google Maps

The owner of a village pub in North Hertfordshire that is listed as an Asset of Community Value has expressed its intention to sell, prompting the council to ask community groups if they wish to be considered as bidders for the asset.

The Cricketers pub in Weston was added to North Herts Council's list of Assets of Community Value in September 2019, following a nomination by Weston Parish Council that successfully argued the pub furthers the social wellbeing or social interests of the community.

Now, the pub's owner, Anglian Country Inns, intends to sell The Cricketers in Damask Green Road, which has triggered a six-week period during which time community groups can register their interest to bid for it.

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

North Herts Council
