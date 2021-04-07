Electrical store reopening with competition to win free 50-inch TV

Published: 4:41 PM April 7, 2021

AO will welcome customers back on April 12, with the opportunity to win a brand new TV - Credit: Dave Phillips www.davephillips.co.uk

An electricals retailer in Stevenage is set to mark the reopening of its store with an exclusive in-store competition to win a 50-inch TV.

Electricals retailer AO has announced today that its in-store experience will be reopening at Tesco Extra in Stevenage later this month.

The announcement comes following AO having to close all of its five stores-within-a-store due to restrictions - having announced its partnership trial with Tesco only a few weeks earlier - a move which marked the first time the retailer had an in-store presence.

The reopening means that customers will once again be able to look at and purchase from all the categories currently available on AO.com (excluding mobile phones) via the in-store experience.

This includes larger electricals such as washing machines, fridges, ovens and TVs that can be ordered for home delivery as well a variety of smaller products such as kettles, toasters and gadgets that can be purchased off the shelf to take home on the same day.

The AO store will be welcoming customers back to the store at 9am on Monday, April 12, and to mark the reopening there will be an exclusive competition.

One lucky customer can get their hands on a brand-new 50-inch Philips Smart Ambilight 4K TV to take home the very same day.

Lee Harper, head of AO stores, said: “We’re pleased to be reopening our Tesco Stevenage store, so customers can access our full range of electricals, while receiving our unparalleled customer service and product experience.

"Our top priority is to protect our customers and our people, and all of our extensive safety measures remain in place to ensure the in-store shopping experience is safe, easy and enjoyable for everyone.”

Previous sales data shows that tech was the most popular category with customers in the Stevenage store, with TV’s, Nintendo Switches and iPads proving the top three bestsellers.

Following the reopening, the store will be open 9am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

For more information on AO, visit: www.ao.com.