Rejoice! American landlady saves Charlton's historic Windmill pub

A popular pub near Hitchin will finally reopen this summer after seven years of closure that left the community saddened.

The Windmill pub in Charlton was a vital part of the community but the successive tenants struggled to keep it going.

Much to the local's dismay, in 2015 it was sold to a developer along with its car park, which left residents fighting to stop the much-loved pub becoming flats.

Luckily, an American woman, Madelaine Moore, saw the pub's potential and decided to reopen its doors with a foreign twist.

Madelaine said: "Looking at the history of the site and how much the community have wanted it back, I thought it was a wonderful opportunity to give them something different, especially after lockdown."

Madelaine was classically trained as a chef across the pond and will be bringing authentic American comfort food and barbeque to Charlton residents.

She said: "There will be wholesome food with good flavours. We're looking to stand out with what we offer, even when it comes to our drinks."

Renovations of The Windmill pub are underway with a new sign and fresh flooring seen on their social media.

Eager local residents have been popping by the riverside pub as it undergoes a modern makeover.

Nikki Kearney, a Charlton resident, told the Comet of the excitement building through the community.

She said: "It was a real shame when the pub closed as it was very welcoming to walkers and cyclists who were visiting."

Speaking of the American twist Madelaine is bringing to the nation's favourite venue, she said: "It will bring a positive change to the typical British pub that I think everyone is going to love."

The Windmill pub is expected to open at the end of June and is currently hiring for a variety of positions. - Credit: Courtesy of Madelaine Moore

Madelaine has been overwhelmed by the positive response. She said: "It has been tremendous. I can't step my foot outside without somebody asking me if we can host their birthday parties.

"As soon as we're open you can come and have a good time!"

The Windmill pub is expected to open at the end of June and is currently hiring for a variety of positions. To find out more, email windmill.jobs@railm5co.uk.